Doctors try to prevent high-risk people from getting the flu

The flu is still spreading 'like wildfire,' as one local doctor describes it, with a large number of otherwise healthy adults getting sick.

A fifth child has died from the flu in Florida. (Pixabay)

Some providers are taking extra measures to prevent high-risk people from getting sick.

With spring hopefully on the horizon, doctors will still tell you to get a flu shot.

But for some, that precaution is not always enough.

"Being pregnant right now is one of those categories where you're considered high-risk from flu complications, so things that can happen after the virus sets hold, like pneumonia and things like that," says Prevea Health family medicine physician Dr. Amy Romandine Kratz.

Others at high risk, by CDC standards, include people with compromised immune systems, like those with heart disease, asthma, people undergoing chemo or on certain medicine for arthritis, those living in long-term care facilities, people 65 and older, and kids younger than two.

Dr. Romandine Kratz says if a patient is on that list and is directly exposed to influenza, like from someone living with them, some providers will prescribe a drug like Tamiflu, even if they're healthy, because of how sick influenza can make them.

"Pneumonias, other respiratory complications, and kids can get really bad ear infections. It kind of sets up house for a bacteria to live, so all those. You can get a lot sicker than just the virus," says Dr. Romandine Kratz.

Prevea Health Centers statewide have seen 1,069 confirmed flu cases this year compared to 227 last year.

At HSHS St. Mary's and St. Vincent Hospitals in Green Bay, almost twice as many people have been hospitalized this year compared to last.

"We definitely see a huge influx in numbers," says Marci Smith, Prevea Health infection preventionist.

Smith says the highly contagious influenza virus can spread up to six feet when someone coughs or sneezes, and it can live up to 24 hours on many surfaces.

So that hand-washing and covering your cough advice is vital, but if someone in your house gets the flu, then what?

"Keeping your distance as much as you can," advises Smith.

Wiping down door knobs, remotes, light switches and counter tops are also critical.

"Even washing your bedding. It can live on clothing, so again, not as long as a non-porous surface, but all good things (to do) and doing that often," says Smith.