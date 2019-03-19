Doctors remind people the importance of a colonoscopy

If caught early, it is a preventable and curable disease and yet colon cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the U.S.

March is colon cancer awareness month.

One of the joys of turning 50 is the reminder from your doctor, family and friends that it is time for a colonoscopy.

"Over 30 years that it's been like that and initially colonoscopy was more reserved for higher risk patients, but then about 25 years ago it kind of became pretty much blanket for all patients to get screened at age 50 and the reason for age 50 is that's when the incidence of colorectal cancer really starts to rise,” said Dr. Roland Christian.

According to Dr. Christian, nearly all cases of colon cancer arise from a poylp in the colon which becomes cancerous, and 25 percent of patients who have a colonoscopy have a polyp removed.

"Colon cancer is problematic because, number one, it is an aggressive type of cancer and number two, it doesn't produce symptoms until later in its course."

Statistics show 72 percent of people in Wisconsin make it a point to get screened for colon cancer, higher than the national average of 64 percent.

Since most insurance covers a colonoscopy, Dr. Christian says fear of the procedure and lack of awareness are the reasons some avoid the procedure.

"In general, the colonoscopy, if you can remove a polyp, a pre-cancerous lesion or even a small cancerous lesion, the colonoscopy can be curative.”

