Doctors encourage patients to seek emergent, chronic care amid pandemic

Health care professionals want to remind patients that they are still able to treat non-COVID19 related illnesses.

If you are suffering from an injury or chronic illness, urgent care facilities and emergency rooms are still the safest places to get care.

While the pandemic may be putting some aspects of our lives on hold, Dr. Ziad Darkhabani, an interventional neurologist with Aurora BayCAre, says there are some areas where the pandemic shouldn't have an impact as he's noticed a decrease in the number of patients coming in with strokes or heart attacks.

"That does not mean those cases are not happening," said Dr. Darkhabani. "Unfortunately patients are not seeking care and that's a very scary thought because those diseases are very disabling, they're life threatening so a patient should continue to seek care if any of those diseases happen."

Doctors understand the fear surrounding COVID-19, but they want patients to know they are taking proper precautions to protect everyone, including everything from sanitizing and sterilizing equipment to wearing the proper gear and limiting patient time in the waiting room.

"We're all masking appropriately. I would be very comfortable coming here, myself or one of my family members, based on how many times things are cleaned and wiped down," said Dr. Mark Kroll, an urgent care physician with BayCare Clinic.

As Action 2 News has been reporting, many health care organizations have rescheduled non-urgent surgeries or treatments, but that doesn't mean patients can't get care in the meantime.

"People who have run out of blood pressure medicines, for example, they can come in here and get a refill and we can check their blood pressure, maybe even prevent them from having a stroke," said Dr. Kroll.

Doctors fear that people are waiting too long to get help, which could have lasting effects. When it comes to the signs of a stroke, which include face or arm weakness and difficulties with speech, Dr. Darkhabani said time means everything.

"It's a treatable condition if the patient comes to us within the first few hours," said Dr. Darkhabani. "So for the patient to ignore those symptoms out of fear of infection or disease. It's not the right way. Social distancing as I mentioned is great. However, when major health issue happens differently the patient has to contact 911 immediately."

Dr. Darkhabani said it's also important for people to continue to check in on their elderly relatives or neighbors.

"I would strongly recommend for a family member to keep checking on them, to keep talking to them over the phone to ensure that they're doing good," said Dr. Darkhabani. "The biggest fear we have is that those patients are suffering or dying without us knowing what's going on. We need the social distance to be a good tool to prevent disease, not to make it a tool to affect patient quality of life."

In a statement, Ascension's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Gregory Brusco, said, "We are seeing a concerning drop in the number of people coming in for serious non-COVID-related issues. Staying home, ignoring the symptoms and suffering out of fear of COVID-19 is a risk people shouldn't take with their health. Timely treatment is critically important for achieving the best outcomes and lessening the risk of complications. We are prepared and set up to safely treat patients who require emergency care. No patient should delay their care in an emergency."

