Doctors: You cannot get the flu from the flu shot

(WBAY)
By Cearron Bagenda
Published: Oct. 18, 2018 at 4:21 PM CDT
Local doctors are stressing the safety of the flu vaccine after a study found some parents remain skeptical about the shot.

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital

More than half of the people who responded believed that the flu shot caused the flu.

One third of parents surveyed believe the shot doesn't work.

Twenty-eight percent believe the flu shot causes autism.

"There's pretty good evidence that the flu vaccine does not cause autism," said Dr. Thomas Huffer, Pediatrician, HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital.

We're coming off a deadly flu season. Last year, more than 80,000 Americans died from complications stemming from the flu.

"Immunizations do a great job," says Dr, Huffer, "It's probably the thing that saved more lives than any other medical intervention that we have."

Dr. Huffer says claims that vaccines are harmful to your health are untrue.

"With the regular flu shot-- which most of us are familiar with-- it's not a live virus sort of situation. So you can get a reaction, but you can't get the actual influenza from it," Huffer says.

The vaccine can take time to begin working. That means there is a window for people to get sick with the flu.

"Once you get the vaccination, it takes about two weeks for your body to build immunity to fight off the flu," says Carol Bess, Infection Prevention Team Leader, Bellin Health.

Doctors say any healthy person six months of age or older should get the flu shot. The shot protects from the flu and helps to prevent the spread of the flu.

"Not only are you preventing influenza in the child, you're preventing influenza in their grandparent or any other family member that may be sick or more susceptible to influenza," Huffer says.

If your child cannot have a vaccine, the flu mist is back this year. People should know that it contains live viruses.

“Every year we have pediatric deaths from influenza, which may have been preventable if they had gotten vaccinated,” Bess says.

