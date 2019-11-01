Do you hear what I hear? Local station kicks off Christmas music early

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas ...

If it seems like Christmas-mania starts earlier and earlier each year, you're probably right. KZ 104.3--Green Bay's Christmas Station--kicked off its 24/7 Christmas music season on Halloween night.

Station 104.9 has also turned the dial to Christmas.

Social media posts rang in the news: "Surprise! Christmas is starting early on KZ 104.3!"

The news came with mixed response. People either love it or think it is way too early.

"What a great option for those who love to get into the holiday spirit a little early," said Hayley.

"Why does Christmas have to come earlier and earlier every year!!! What about Thanksgiving," said Stacey.

It's not just music. Lifetime network started airing Christmas movies in October.

There may be a reason for the Christmas creep. There are 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year--the fewest number of days possible between the holidays, according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF found 39 percent of consumers said they would start shopping for the holidays in October or earlier.

The NRF expects holiday retail sales to increase about four percent in both November and December compared to 2018. That's an estimated $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

CLICK HERE for more on the NRF 2019 Holiday Forecast.