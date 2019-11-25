Green Bay follows Appleton's lead on creating more diverse and inclusive city

Hiring a diversity coordinator to the staff at Green Bay city hall has been a goal of Mayor Eric Genrich's since he took office.

(WBAY photo)

The position is expected to be filled in the spring of 2020 and will join the human resources department.

Mayor Genrich looked to neighbors in Appleton for guidance, where the city has had a diversity coordinator for more than 20 years.

“This person is going to be active with community members and leader, other folks that are working in this area to send the message that Green Bay is an open and welcome community,” said Mayor Genrich.

Mayor Tim Hanna created the position shortly after he was first elected to office after seeing his community diversify.

“We had a significant Hmong population and Asian population who had been in our community for over 20 years, but still didn't feel like they were welcome here,” said Mayor Hanna.

He says the need was voiced by leaders in the Appleton school district and the police department.

The position was first part of the police department, but moved to the Mayor’s office in 2006.

Since then Nelson and her predecessors have helped build connections between city hall and ethnic communities.

“The number one misconception is that it's all about race and gender and what I do goes far beyond that,” said Karen Nelson, Appleton’s current Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator.

She has more than 20 years of experience of bringing communities together as a consultant and in the corporate setting; but this is her first job directly involved with a municipality.

“I have the opportunity to be intentional, working with the Mayor so we can ensure that it happens and that we're inclusive in the city of Appleton,” said Nelson.

She says while race and gender issues top the list of diverse communities it can also mean including people of different religions or mental and physical abilities.

Over the last two years, Nelson worked to include Appleton in the Dignity and Respect Campaign. A national campaign and challenge to make communities a place where everyone can be treated with dignity and respect.