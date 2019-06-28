Diversity Leadership Camp unites students of all backgrounds

High school students across Northeast Wisconsin are learning about diversity in culture, race and religion.

For the second year "The Diversity Leadership Camp" is promoting unity throughout the state.

Former high school teacher and founder, Eddie Moore Jr., is giving back to the community.

“The real goal of the camp is to look at issues of diversity and leadership and really trying to bring high school kids and have them deal with the language and the issues and build relationships," Moore said.

For a week campers and chaperones discussed serious topics about race and many others.

“Race is definitely one of those things, but we’re looking at gender, we’re looking at class, we’re looking at sexual orientation and sexual identity," said Moore.

“If we do not have these sensitive conversations and take the opportunity to be raw and real then we’re not going to get anywhere," Camper Kala Lones said.

Campers also met leaders in the community.

They ended the camp with a talent show.

"I really think it helped me to be more open about certain issues as well," Camper Olivia Anderson said.

“We’re learning and it’s fun," Camper Jose Flores said. "We share time with friends and yeah it’s fun.”

Some said they learned tools to bring back to their own neighborhoods.

“Hopefully I can get this out to my high school to like show my friends that a camp isn’t just boot camp," Camper Ometariaye Tolliver said.

Moore is planning on many years of the camp.

He said middle school students might be invited next year.