Dive team searches for body of missing man in East River

Police and dive team members could be seen searching the East River in Green Bay Sunday for a man who disappeared last month.

Family members of Jeffrey Maldonado, 24, say he has been missing for one month.

The family also says Maldonado left Club 9-20 in Green Bay on February 8th around 2:23 a.m., and that he never made it to his aunt's house, which is where he was staying.

Law enforcement first arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m., and dive team members could be seen suiting up just before 11 a.m.

A SONAR tool was used to help search the East River on Sunday as well.

