Distribution center in De Pere closing, blaming Shopko bankruptcy

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The former Shopko distribution center in De Pere is shutting down operations, and the owner blames Shopko's bankruptcy.
Spectrum America Supply Chain Solutions, which took over the distribution center in 2015, says 225 workers will lose their jobs around May 20.
The company said it may close even sooner, depending on the rate of Shopko's liquidation. "It is possible that Shopko's liquidation will proceed faster than anticipated, and our operations will wind down sooner."
The company informed the state Department of Workforce Development of the mass layoffs last week. The DWD made it public Thursday.
Shopko was the distribution center's only customer.
Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development provided an update on Shopko store closings in the state. These 39 stores employed a total 1,715 people. They lose their jobs on June 16.
The DWD says Shopko store closures in Wisconsin and the announcement of the distribution center add up to 2,496 workers losing their jobs statewide.
The agency says it's working with local job development boards to create rapid response teams to help them find new work.
"Shopko has been an integral economic fixture in many Wisconsin towns and cities. The changes resulting from these closures will be felt by hard-working Wisconsinites in many communities," DWD Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman said. "We at DWD will continue working with our partners to enact and enhance programming that provides Wisconsin workers the opportunity to retrain and pivot to new job prospects in this ever-changing retail landscape."