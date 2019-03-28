Distribution center in De Pere closing, blaming Shopko bankruptcy

The former Shopko distribution center in De Pere is shutting down operations, and the owner blames Shopko's bankruptcy.

Spectrum America Supply Chain Solutions, which took over the distribution center in 2015, says 225 workers will lose their jobs around May 20.

The company said it may close even sooner, depending on the rate of Shopko's liquidation. "It is possible that Shopko's liquidation will proceed faster than anticipated, and our operations will wind down sooner."

The company informed the state Department of Workforce Development of the mass layoffs last week. The DWD made it public Thursday.

Shopko was the distribution center's only customer.

Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development provided an update on Shopko store closings in the state. These 39 stores employed a total 1,715 people. They lose their jobs on June 16.

Abbotsford – 1011 E. Spruce St. – 17 Employees

Adams – 220 W. Lincoln St. – 18 Employees

Appleton – 1000 W. Northland Ave. – 81 Employees

Arcadia – 1625 E. Blaschko Ave. – 25 Employees

Ashwaubenon – 301 Bay Park Square – 86 Employees

Beaver Dam – 822 Park Ave. – 49 Employees

Chippewa Falls – 2677 S. Prairie View Road – 70 Employees

Clintonville – 291 S. Main St. – 23 Employees

DePere – 1450 W. Main Ave – 82 Employees

Eagle River – 810 N. Railroad St. – 23 Employees

Eau Claire – 955 W. Clairemont Ave. – 94 Employees

Fond Du Lac – 262 W. Johnson St. – 67 Employees

Fort Atkinson – 1425 Janesville Ave. – 56 Employees

Green Bay – 2430 E. Mason – 75 Employees

Janesville – 2500 E. Hwy 14 – 60 Employees

La Crosse – 4344 Mormon Coulee Rd. – 56 Employees

Lancaster – 1625 Hwy 61 – 18 Employees

Marshfield – 1306 N. Central Ave. – 70 Employees

Mequon – 10996 N. Port Washington Rd. – 4 Employees

Monroe – 405 W. 8th St. – 47 Employees

Neillsville – 1008 E. Division – 19 Employees

Oconto – 126 Charles St. – 25 Employees

Onalaska – 9366 Hwy 16 – 80 Employees

Oshkosh – 1300 S. Koeller Rd. – 58 Employees

Oshkosh – 1810 Jackson St. – 4 Employees

Park Falls – 1333 4th Ave South – 18 Employees

Reedsburg – 1515 E. Main St. – 25 Employees

Rice Lake – 320 S. Access Rd. – 51 Employees

River Falls – 1777 Paulson Rd. – 71 Employees

Rothschild – 1105 E. Grand Ave. – 48 Employees

Sister Bay – 2541 S. Bay Shore Drive – 20 Employees

Spooner – 650 W. Beaverbrook Ave. – 17 Employees

Stanley – 409 Junction Ave. – 22 Employees

Suamico – 2320 Lineville Road – 66 Employees

Tomahawk – 79 Hometown Drive – 21 Employees

Waukesha – 1166 W. Sunset Drive – 4 Employees

Wausau – 200 S. 18th Ave. – 57 Employees

Wautoma – N2585 Plaza Road – 27 Employees

Wisconsin Rapids – 1100 E. Riverview Expressway – 61 Employees

The DWD says Shopko store closures in Wisconsin and the announcement of the distribution center add up to 2,496 workers losing their jobs statewide.

The agency says it's working with local job development boards to create rapid response teams to help them find new work.

"Shopko has been an integral economic fixture in many Wisconsin towns and cities. The changes resulting from these closures will be felt by hard-working Wisconsinites in many communities," DWD Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman said. "We at DWD will continue working with our partners to enact and enhance programming that provides Wisconsin workers the opportunity to retrain and pivot to new job prospects in this ever-changing retail landscape."