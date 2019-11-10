Display of veteran's portraits at Maribel bar continues to grow

One bar in Maribel is showing its appreciation for its veteran patrons all month long.

It all started with a few of veteran's pictures on the wall at Bottoms Up.

Over the past several years it's grown from a handful of pictures to a whole display.

"This is one of the greatest honors a soldier could ever have," Veteran Bill Enz said.

"It makes it worth something fighting for like it makes your service worth it," Adam Bergelin said.

Bar owner, Donald Whetung, gets emotional when he thinks about the sacrifice veterans have made for this country.

"A lot of my family served," Whetung said. "it's only right to thank a vet. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here."

From the designs inside the bar and even a table for those who never made it home, Bottoms Up pays its respect all month long.

And when you look around you can't help but notice how many veterans hang out at the bar.

They said it's the place to connect with their military family.

"Makes it feel like family to put it simple," Veteran Joshua Behling said.

"There's no better place I rather be spending my Sunday," Bergelin said. "Like you got all the guys that made me want to join when I was a little kid. Seeing them marching in the parades and everything made me want to be just like them."