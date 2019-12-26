Disney unveils new 'Baby Yoda’ plush toy

You’ve probably seen your fair share of “Baby Yoda” memes – now there’s a new toy to go along with the popular character.

The Disney Store has unveiled a stuffed toy based on the creature officially known as “The Child” on “The Mandalorian,” a new Star Wars series streaming on Disney+.

Many fans refer to the character as “Baby Yoda,” for obvious reasons.

Disney is now taking pre-orders on the toy, which the company expects will be available by March 9, 2020, according to the Disney Store website.

Hasbro says its own line of Baby Yoda toys will be available sometime in 2020.

The people behind “The Mandalorian” said they waited to release Baby Yoda toys to avoid spoiling the character’s reveal on the show.

