Disney+ streaming service plans sitcom set in Appleton

Disney's month-old streaming service, Disney+, is developing a comedy series set here in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to Deadline, the series is titled "The Biggest Star in Appleton," and will feature Kristin Chenoweth -- an Emmy- and Tony-award winning star of TV, movies and Broadway.

Deadline reports Chenoweth will play a Wisconsin mom, wife and waitress who discovers small-town stardom in the community theater. She feels threatened when a struggling New York chorus girl moves to town.

A number of TV sitcoms have been set in Wisconsin, but usually in southeastern Wisconsin, such as "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley" in Milwaukee. Relatively more recent, The Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie" was set in Stevens Point. Each of those series was set in Wisconsin but filmed in California.

No timeline for the series premiere was reported. There's also no guarantee the series will air on Disney's streaming service.

Disney reportedly canceled some shows in development before it launched, including a new Muppets show and an animated series featuring Disney villains, and moved a young adult-skewing series about a record store to Hulu. Disney also still programs its Disney Channel cable TV network.

Still, we can hope that the Biggest Star in Appleton features some local acting talent -- maybe Willem Dafoe, Heather Graham, Jane Kaczmarek, Mark Ruffalo or Tony Shaloub.