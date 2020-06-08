Discussion about the impact of racism on mental health

The worldwide demonstrations for racial equality and equity since George Floyd's death have started many conversations. It's also given a platform for people of color to express their experiences and concerns.

"Absolutely it can have you thinking ‘How are we going to be safe in 50 years from now? How are we even going to be around,’” said Dr. Eddie Morre Jr., The Privilege Institute Founder and Leader.

Those thoughts come to Moore when seeing violence and destruction aimed at black people time and again.

“A three-dimensional impact,” said Moore. “I mean it's mind, body and soul."

Moore isn't alone in those feelings.

"It's overwhelming and tiring,” said Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, a psychiatrist with Prevea Health.

Oyinloye says decades of systematic oppression wears people down mentally.

"We're talking about suppressed rage, we're talking about people that have been helpless against the system, we're talking about people that have had experiences to what we saw on TV,” said Oyinloye.

He says it can lead to what psychologists call "learned helplessness."

"You don't see any way out so you tend to not find any way constructively to help yourself,” said Oyinloye.

Moore says it goes beyond just the blatant examples of racism. Small, hard to describe moments of people treating him differently have an effect.

"Doubts that you belong in this space or place,” said Moore. “It's that little stuff that some researchers have called micro-aggressions that just hit you here and there, day-to-day that wear and tear on you."

But, Moore makes sure to indulge in self-care, refusing to "go negative."

"I try to stay positive, try to stay productive, but most importantly I try to stay grounded in the fact that I come from people who've survived a lot worse,” said Moore.

Oyinloye believes there is a silver lining to the current situation and demonstrations going on. It's allowing the oppressed to speak out and making others listen.

"Share your burdens, share your pain, and seek professional help in as much as you're able to do,” said Oyinloye.