Discussion brews on alcohol sales at the Ashwaubenon PAC

The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has been attracting many regional, national and international tours since it opened in 2016, but some patrons have noticed something missing from the experience.

“Last year we had requests at every public event, save one, for some kind of beer or wine service,” said Kate Green, Executive Director of the PAC.

“Whenever we get a repeat request at the Performing Arts Center, we’re going to look into it, just explore the possibilities, have a discussion and find out if it’s the right fit for the space or not,” said Green.

The issue lies with the fact that the facility is on school property and connected to the Ashwaubenon High School.

“I feel strongly that we should not be serving alcohol on school property. Schools should really be a safe haven for our students, free of drugs, free of tobacco, free of alcohol,” said Superintendent Kurt Weyers.

Green says there are about ten facilities in the state similar to Ashwaubenon’s PAC that are built on school property. Four of them serve alcohol.

“If we were to serve beer or wine here or something of that nature at the PAC, we would ensure that alcohol is never stored on site, that's a big factor,” said Green.

Alcohol could be served only at select performances, but never at student productions.

“We understand our proximity to the high school and we want student's safety to be our priority number one,” said Green.

The school district will have the final say, but since the PAC was built in collaboration with the village school district and PAC members want to hear from the community.

“We really feel strongly here in Ashwaubenon to have a collaborative type atmosphere, one that provides the opportunity for us to have good discussions; and that's why we've had ongoing discussions with our advisory board, with our school board, and now next week with our village board,” said Weyers.

A community meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Ashwaubenon High School auditorium at 5 p.m.

