Disaster loans available for some non-profits impacted by storms

The Small Business Administration says some private non-profit (PNP) organizations in Wisconsin are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

The PNP loans are available as part of President Donald Trump's disaster declaration for the July 18-20 storms.

Eligible counties are Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca and Wood. The Menominee Indian Tribe and St. Croix Chippewa are also eligible.

Eligible organizations are food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNPs can borrow up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2.75 percent up to 30 years. The money must be used to repair or replace property destroyed or damaged in the storms.

The SBA is also offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans for covering operating expenses.

The SBA says non-profits need to contact their county's emergency manager to see if they qualify.

RESOURCES:

Apply for a disaster loan: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

SBA Customer Service: 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov