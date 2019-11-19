Disaster loans available for 5 Wisconsin counties after rainy year

Small businesses and agricultural cooperatives in five Wisconsin counties are eligible for disaster loans because of this rainy year.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture declared a disaster due to "excessive rain, flooding, flash flooding and abnormally cold temperatures" since March 1.

The five counties are:

Door

Florence

Forest

Marinette

and Vilas

They were chosen because of their proximity to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which also received a disaster declaration.

"The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines," SBA Field Operations Center East director Kem Fleming wrote in a statement.

The SBA can't provide loans to farmers, ranchers or agricultural producers, but small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses, small businesses involved in aquaculture, and private non-profit organizations are eligible for loans up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.75 to 4 percent and terms up to 30 years.

CLICK HERE for information about applying online.

You can also request forms and get information by calling toll-free 1-800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Applications must be received by June 30, 2020.