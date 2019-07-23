Disagreement leads to life-threatening stabbing

A 19-year-old suffered from life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Two Rivers Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:05 p.m., police were called to the south side of the city after a disagreement between two young men. That altercation led to the stabbing of the 19-year-old Manitowoc man.

The person who stabbed him fled the scene before officers arrived, but additional information led them to an 18-year-old Two Rivers man. He was taken into custody on a charge of bail jumping, with more serious charges expected.

The injured man was transported to one hospital then transferred to another medical facility.

This investigation is ongoing. We'll let you know more information as it becomes available.

