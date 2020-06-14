Diocese of Green Bay holds in-person mass

Dozens attended in person mass services in Green Bay this weekend for the first time in nearly three months.

Churches were closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in months, St Frances Xavier Cathedral, opened it's doors to parishioners again.

"It felt like when you go off to college and you come back home for vacation and you're just so glad to be home," Member Chris Greisen said.

But mass is happening with a moderate limit of attendees and social distancing guidelines.

"We really paid attention to the data and we knew that when we saw the numbers going down in infections and that the hospitals were better to deal with it," Bishop David Ricken said.

Right now attendance is restricted to 25%.

Members also walked in one way into the church and out another way.

"I felt very safe and I felt like they've been doing their due diligence," Greisen said. "And I think other people especially here in this environment, respect other people. So everyone is just being careful and understanding of each other."

During the distribution of Holy Communion, people stood on tape and spaced out six feet apart.

Bishop David Ricken the said circumstances gave everyone a learning opportunity when watching mass online was their only choice.

"Everybody has been so busy so fanatically running around," Ricken said. "This was a time to look inside and see how am I really doing."

Bishop Ricken said the Diocese of Green Bay will continue to monitor the conditions of the Coronavirus as they make changes for mass.