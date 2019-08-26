Dine with a deputy: Food truck festival at sheriff's headquarters

Your family can choose dinner from 10 food trucks (there will be something for everyone!) plus check out the gear deputies use to save lives-- all while helping a good cause.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office Food Truck Festival is Monday night, August 26th, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 2684 Development Dr. in Bellevue.

Philly's & York Food Truck and The Dough Shoppe served up some breakfast for Action 2 News This Morning as we learned about the event Monday morning.

Ten food trucks from around the Green Bay area, including The Dough Shoppe and Philly's & York, will be serving dinner. A portion of each sale will go to the Lights of Christmas Program, which provides gift cards to families in need during the holiday season.

Besides getting a bite to eat, you can watch deputies do demonstrations throughout the night. You can see a K9 in action, get a look at the bomb squad's robot, learn how deputies use a drone, and watch the department's Honor Guard. Police vehicles will be on display and you can even take a photo with an officer.

