Digital marketing company moves into rail yard district

A new tenant has moved into Green Bay's rail yard district.

A ribbon cutting was held for Leighton Interactive in the former Larsen Canning buildings along Broadway on Tuesday.

The Minnesota-based digital marketing company serves businesses around the Midwest.

Company officials say they were drawn to the look of the rail yard and the talent in the Green Bay area.

"When we went and looked around town, we were very drawn to the rail yard because making an old building cool again. It's a growing area, there's a lot of innovative and new young businesses happening here and we want to be a part of it," says Dan Soldner, President of Leighton Interactive.

The Rail Yard district is part of Green Bay's northwest opportunity zone, which means there are federal tax incentives to invest in the low-income area.