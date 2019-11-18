Diemel brothers' remains found in Nebraska trailer, sheriff's office confirms

A rancher south of Hershey, Nebraska, found himself in the middle of a Missouri murder case. The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says the rancher found human remains in a stock trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

The rancher called them after he dumped a large plastic animal supplement tub full of dirt on Friday. The rancher discovered what he thought were parts of a human body as he spread the dirt in his driveway.

Deputies confirmed the remains were definitely human and noticed personal items in the tub, too. Deputies believe the remains possibly belonged to one of two brothers from Wisconsin, who were victims of a homicide in northwestern Missouri.

According to our sister station KNOP, Caldwell County Sheriff's office confirmed their suspicions. Investigators and Missouri State Police flew into Lincoln County and picked up the remains.

Nick and Justin Diemel went missing in Northwest Missouri in July. The brothers are from Wisconsin. Authorities say the Diemel brothers went to Garland Nelson's farm to collect a $250,000 check for cattle. One of their bodies was found 10 days after the two went missing on a farm. Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer believe the human remain in Nebraska belong to Justin Diemel.

Garland, 25, is facing two counts of first degree murder and several other charges. Nelson has been in custody since July, when officers arrested him for tampering with a motor vehicle.