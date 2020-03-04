Devito the dog ready to find forever home at Oshkosh adoption event

His vision impaired and his belly empty, Devito the dog was found scavenging for roadkill in a busy Milwaukee street. Months later, he's in Oshkosh and ready to find a forever home.

Devito is making his "adoption debut" at Oshkosh Area Humane Society on Saturday, March 7.

Devito was rescued from those dire straits in Milwaukee in December. The rescuer contacted the Oshkosh Area Humane Society to see if they could help him out.

"When Devito came romping through the doors of OAHS he immediately captured the hearts of staff and volunteers," reads a statement from Oshkosh Area Humane Society. "Despite his loss of vision he had no problem trying to fit on a welcoming lap while snorting and grunting with joy at the touch of a friendly hand."

Devito's eyes were in rough shape. He was blind in one eye and the other was severely damaged. Both eyes were removed for his comfort. He also needed some dental work.

Devito rested up with a foster family, and now he's ready for that forever home.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is hosting an adoption event Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

He's six-years-old and used to other dogs. He's been living with other pups in the foster home.

CLICK HERE for more information or call (920) 424-2128.