Developing CWD Response Plan in Sheboygan County

Land owners and residents in Sheboygan County will play a key role in determining the response to Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in the county.

As we've reported, an adult doe taken during the archery season near Plymouth tested positive for CWD.

DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl says it's time to decide what is the most efficient, effective and community-supported way to manage CWD going forward in Sheboygan County.

"With CWD now reaching into Northeast Wisconsin, Sheboygan County is charged with forming a response team and a strategy going forward as to how we're going to collect additional samples to really stay on top of and get a clear picture of what is happening in the county," says Pritzl.

The first step will be a public meeting held in early February, although a specific date has yet to be set.

"The main plan is to set a goal, an aggressive goal to get as many deer sampled as possible within a radius of the current known positive to help get a real clear picture going forward," says Pritzl.

The DNR's goal is to sample 400 deer within a five mile radius of where the deer with CWD was harvested.

Land owners in that area are now being contacted, and the DNR could issue surveillance permits to shoot deer over the remaining winter months.

"Whether we have an infection that's of a bigger scale or it might be, and we don't know that yet, we've had occurrences throughout the state where in some cases we get a positive and then with intensive sampling for a couple years we don't get any more, and that would be something we would describe more as a spark, that hopefully maybe a spark that doesn't catch. We have a response plan but within that plan there's a couple directions we can go depending on how the local community would like to see that play out, so it's a partnership," says Pritzl.