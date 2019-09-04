Developers release renderings of Sturgeon Bay West School apartments

Developers have released renderings for a proposed affordable housing development on Sturgeon Bay's west side.

The development would transform West School into the 40-unit Sawyer School Lofts. The Door County Economic Development Corporation says the city has a need for affordable housing.

Part of the funding comes from historical tax credits. The credits are granted by the state for projects that renovate historic buildings. The housing would also qualify for Wisconsin Housing and Economic Authority tax credits for affordable housing.

As part of the WHEDA tax credit, the building would have to set aside a minimum of eight units for United States veterans.

Door County Economic Development Corporation says one-bedroom units would range from $310 to $635. Two-bedroom units would range from $350 to $750. Three-bedroom units would range from $395 to $850.

Some Sturgeon Bay residents oppose the housing development. They want to save the West Side Field.

"This field has given back to the city and I hope that it gets the respect that it deserves," Sturgeon Bay resident and business owner Woody Wodack told Action 2 News.

Door County Economic Development says Sturgeon Bay city officials are working to find a "good alternative location" for the softball diamond.

The Sturgeon Bay City Council voted 5-2 to move forward with the project and housing developers Northpointe Developments.

"We are passionate about saving historic buildings, and are excited that this building has the opportunity to live on with a new purpose,” stated Northpointe’s Andy Dumke.” If all goes as planned, West School’s 100th birthday will be celebrated with its rebirth as a place offering quality housing."

Northpointe says it plans to use local contractors for the project.