Developer wants to build a "Main Street" on Mike McCarthy Way

The Ashwaubenon Community Development Authority is considering a proposal for a major development near Lambeau Field.

The proposal from Merge Urban Development Group of Madison and Iowa includes five buildings and event spaces along Mike McCarthy Way south of Holmgren Way.

Three buildings would be mixed use with 225 residential apartments and commercial space on the ground floors.

Another building on the south side of Mike McCarthy Way would be a four-story office building.

The building at the south end of the development would be a four-story boutique hotel.

They are also proposing 15 two-story townhome units.

The goal is to create a Main Street-feel.

According to village documents dated this past May, the project seeks part or all of the 6.5 acres.

The total price of the project is upwards of $57 million. Merge estimates a taxable value of $35 million.

If the proposal makes it through the planning process, developers plan to start construction next June.