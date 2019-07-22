Destruction in northern Wisconsin

"I moved here to be in the woods," said Carrie Orr, who's originally from Montana. "Now these gotta go down. We have to clear-cut our entire property, and we don't know where to start. So, bring your chainsaws."

Trees snapped and crushed a shed holding a motorcycle on property in Townsend Friday night (WBAY photo)

Carrie Orr is just one of many still shocked by this weekend's storm and the extent of damage left in its wake.

"It was so beautiful, and now, I don't know what you call it. It's devastating," Orr said.

Orr rushed home in her convertible Friday night. "I was driving 90 miles an hour to get here."

She made it just in time to take cover.

"I could hear everything getting hit. I didn't know what was going on."

She got her first look at the damage using just a flashlight Friday night and saw what was left the car she was in a short time earlier. A tree snapped and crushed it in half lengthwise.

"I'm just glad I wasn't in that car."

Other felled trees crushed a shed with a motorcycle inside. Another broke a window. But most of the tons of trees are littering her property.

"I was really concerned for my neighbors," Orr said. "I knew what we had, but I said, 'Oh my goodness, it didn't even hit them.' Good, you know, but I couldn't believe. It went right here."

A neighbor, identified as Cindy, thought the same thing looking at Orr's property.

"They have damage to everything in the yards. They had to quick fix the fence in the rain so the donkeys wouldn't get out," Cindy said.

Townsend Supervisor Linda Adamczyk says Orr isn't the only one with property looking like this.

"I see devastation, I could cry. There are a lot of homeowners like this," Adamczyk said.

She says neighbors have been helping neighbors, but she's hoping to take advantage of Gov. Evers' state of emergency declaration.

"Hoping for extra resources to help us out, because this is a devastating hit to all of our budgets in the small towns," Adamczyk said.

Orr says the hardest thing she needs to do now is wait and leave this until the insurance company can get someone out here to survey the damage.

But once that happens, she will need help. "I got to find help to get this out of here, save the animals, and save the rest of the house. It will work," she said.

