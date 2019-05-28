Despite warnings, drivers are still not yielding to pedestrians

If you drove around communities in Brown County Tuesday, odds are you saw plenty of flashing police lights and traffic stops.

A volunteer, wearing bright colored clothing, uses a crosswalk in De Pere as part of a safety initiative to get drivers to yield to pedestrians.

It's part of a countywide initiative to teach drivers to yield to pedestrians.

And based on what our cameras captured, drivers still need a lot of education.

We watched as one by one, drivers spotted red and blue flashing lights in their rearview mirrors, stopped by law enforcement for not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

"It's been non-stop for a little over an hour, and every car seems to be not stopping for someone in a bright yellow jacket in the roadway," says Bellevue Direct Enforcement Officer Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

In Bellevue in the morning and De Pere in the afternoon, the time of day and location didn't seem to matter.

"We're busy. We're very busy. Operation Frogger is off and running, and as you can tell, I don't have any police cars here yet again, so education is in full force," says De Pere Police Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley.

We saw people slow down but drive ahead anyway.

Others appeared never to even try their brakes.

And then we saw extremely close calls, cars passing mere feet away from the feet of the volunteer walkers.

"When you see someone in a crosswalk, by law, state law, they have to stop and yield to them, whether it's a marked crosswalk or not," explains Bilgo. "If they're in the crosswalk, they need to stop."

In seven communities across Brown County, all day Tuesday, law enforcement and the non-profit Wello, which encourages people to be active, flooded the streets with squad cars, trying to make drivers think about pedestrians.

"People want to raise families in active, connected communities. People want to move there, bring businesses there. How do we do that? Events like this help make that happen," says Mario Gonzalez, marketing and communications director for Wello

Despite bright yellow jackets, signs right in the middle of the street telling drivers to yield, or big orange signs warning drivers of an enforcement zone ahead, it was not enough.

"The common response is, 'I never saw that person,'" says Bradley, explaining what many drivers told officers after they were pulled over.

Volunteers were told not to race cars or endanger themselves and only step out when cars had plenty of time to stop.

The sheriff's office used cones to mark a safe stopping distance.

That's 229 feet from the crosswalk in the 35 mile per hour zone where we watched.

Drivers still didn't stop.

"It's your responsibility as the driver to yield to them. It's taught from day one," says Bilgo.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deployments in just Bellevue and two locations in De Pere resulted in 63 people receiving warnings.

Seven received citations, which can be four points off your license and a $250 fine.

They also cited people for operating while suspended and without a license.