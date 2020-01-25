Desert Veterans of Wisconsin host annual 5K

You normally don't find people on the golf course during a soggy winter day, but dozens braved the snow and cold to support the Desert Veterans of Wisconsin.

"I think it's awesome,” Participant Cory Holmes said. “You know they sacrificed so much for the country and just to be able to try to go out of your element for a great cause is amazing."

It's a 5K hosted by the veteran non-profit.

Runners 3.1 miles is a breeze, the hard part was running on top of snow.

"Whatever pace your use to running, let's say you can run an 8 minute mile, you probably have to add 3 minutes per mile,” Participant David Salvo said.

"We actually ran it in snow shoes,” Participant Gabriella Recob said. “And so it was a lot of picking your feet up. Not easy on your ankles."

Fundraising Director Kevin Bauer, said all the proceeds from the run will go toward the organization's projects.

"Help returning vets and help them get back on their feet if they have some troubles financially,” Bauer said. “We provide scholarship opportunities."

For participants it was all worth it because they're giving back to those who risked their life for them.