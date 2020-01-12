Derailment causes train car pileup in Dunn County

A Union Pacific train derailed in Dunn County causing a pileup of train cars on Highway 12 Sunday.

The Menomonie Fire Department said it happened around 4 pm on Highway 12 and 190th Street near the Village of Knapp.

Officials said there were no injuries reported and no hazardous materials on board.

The Dunn County Sheriff, Kevin Bygd, said US 12 has been closed from Cty Rd K to Cty Rd Q. Multiple roadways that intersect the railroad in the vicinity have been closed also. Avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson with Union Pacific said personnel was sent to inspect the site and more information will be provided once their initial assessment is completed.

US 12 will be also be closed into the late afternoon hours on Monday.