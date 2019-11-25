Deputy who shot Luis Cardona is identified

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says one deputy fatally shot Luis Cardona. They identified that officer Monday afternoon as Kewaunee County Deputy Aaron Schley, who's been a law enforcement officer for 8 years.

Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office photo

According to authorities after the November 19 shooting, Cardona kidnapped his wife, Babette Caraballo, from outside her workplace. As law enforcement closed in, Cardona shot the woman and Deputy Schley fired on Cardona.

Schley is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting and will turn over its findings to the Kewaunee County district attorney to decide if the shooting was warranted or if laws were broken.

Caraballo has previously been identified as Cardona's ex-girlfriend, but Cardona's mother tells Action 2 News the couple was married when they were teenagers.

A person close to Caraballo says she is recovering. We're told the injuries she suffered are no longer life-threatening but she'll have a long road to a full recovery.

At about 4:41 a.m. last Tuesday, Cardona kidnapped Caraballo at gunpoint from Hansen's Frozen Foods, 930 Goddard Way, Green Bay. He put her in an SUV and took her to Kewaunee County. Officers tracked pings from a cell phone to the rural Kewaunee area.

Deputies put up a drone and pinpointed the location of the SUV. The vehicle was located near the backyard of a private home. Deputies surrounded the area. That's when Cardona shot Caraballo, the sheriff says. Deputy Schley opened fire on Cardona and killed him.

"We tried to resolve this without any harm to anyone, but unfortunately in this case, the suspect in this situation pretty much made the decision and forced us into what had occurred," said Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. "One of my deputies was forced to make that fatal shot."

Caraballo was found in the SUV.

Joski says it is believed Cardona brought Caraballo to the rural Kewaunee area because Cardona was familiar with it through recreation. The scene is located near Riverview ATV Park.

Because the incident is considered an officer-involved shooting, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will take lead on the investigation.

This is the second known time that Cardona abducted Caraballo from her workplace, according to police. In October, Action 2 News reported on Cardona's arrest for Kidnapping-Domestic Abuse; False Imprisonment-Domestic Abuse; and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

"He has done this before," says Commander Paul Ebel, Green Bay Police Dept.

On Oct. 18, Cardona was waiting for Caraballo at her work and abducted her, police say. After a six-hour long ordeal, police located Cardona and the victim in Green Bay.

Caraballo said she had broken off the relationship about a year ago but Cardona would not leave her alone.

During the abduction, the former couple's child called and begged Cardona, "Please bring mom back and don't hurt her."

Caraballo said Cardona held her against her will for six hours. She said she was worried and afraid he was going to kill her.

On Oct. 21, charges were filed against Cardona and bond was set at $10,000. Cardona was released on signature bond that day. Cardona was ordered to have no contact with Babette or her place of employment.

Online court records show a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order was filed against Cardona on Oct. 25 and granted by the court.

On Nov. 11, Cardona showed up at Babette's home in a violation of the restraining order and conditions of his bond.

On Nov. 12, charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Knowingly Violate a Domestic Abuse Injunction were filed against Cardona. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Luis was trying to force Babette to come with him and she was "terrified" of him.

Babette says Luis told her, "If you don't come back with me you don't know what I'm able to do."

Babette responded, "I cannot be with you."

Cardona told her she had to remove the restraining order, but Babette refused.

Babette says he tried to take her by force and told her that if she didn't come with him, he would not leave her alone.

Cardona left the home at about 7:30 that night. Babette called police to report that Cardona had violated the restraining order.

Cardona was scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Nov. 19 for an initial appearance in the bail jumping/restraining order violation case and an arraignment hearing in the October kidnapping case.

===================================

INITIAL REPORT

Green Bay Police are searching for a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend early Tuesday.

Luis Cardona kidnapped Babette Caraballo at gunpoint from Hansen's Frozen Foods, 930 Goddard Way. Caraballo works at the business.

Police say the abduction happened at 4:41 a.m.

Cardona put Caraballo in a black SUV and left the scene. The license plate on the SUV is unknown at this time. Police are investigating if this is a rental vehicle. If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

Police are searching an area in Kewaunee County, but did not give a specific location. Cardona is considered armed and dangerous.

"We are actively searching areas he could be with her," says Commander Paul Ebel, Green Bay Police. "We are working with Kewaunee County right now. We sent out a statewide bulletin on this."

"For Kewaunee, we have information that leads us to believe they may be in a location in Kewaunee County," says Ebel. "It's rural Kewaunee County."

Police are concerned for Babette's welfare.

"We're trying to find her very, very quickly," says Ebel.

This is the second known time that Cardona has abducted Caraballo, according to police. In October, Action 2 News reported on Cardona's arrest for Kidnapping-Domestic Abuse; False Imprisonment-Domestic Abuse; and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

"He has done this before," says Ebel.

On Oct. 18, Cardona was waiting for Caraballo at her work and abducted her, police say. After a six-hour long ordeal, police located Cardona and the victim in Green Bay.

Caraballo said she had broken off the relationship about a year ago, but Cardona would not leave her alone.

During the abduction, the former couple's child called and begged Cardona, "please bring mom back and don't hurt her."

Caraballo said Cardona held her against her will for six hours. She said she was worried and afraid he was going to kill her.

On Oct. 21, charges were filed against Cardona and bond was set at $10,000. Cardona was released on signature bond that day. Cardona was ordered to have no contact with Babette or her place of employment.

On Nov. 11, Cardona showed up at Babette's home and tried to get her to come with him. She refused.

Cardona was scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Nov. 19 for an arraignment hearing.

Online court records show a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order was filed against Cardona on Oct. 25 and granted by the court.