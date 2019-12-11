Deputy injured on Milwaukee County freeway

A sheriff's deputy trying to remove a damaged electronic sign from a Milwaukee County highway median wall was injured when a semi struck the sign which landed on top of him.

Milwaukee County sheriff's officials say the deputy was trying to pull the sign off the wall about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a construction zone along Highway 41 when the semi struck it and didn't stop.

The signboard had been damaged earlier when another semi struck it. The deputy was knocked to the pavement in a northbound lane. Another responding deputy and a Good Samaritan helped lift the sign off the injured deputy who was taken to the hospital where he's in serious, but stable condition.

