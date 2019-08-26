Deputies use chase video to teach drivers how to react in an emergency

Local deputies are using the viral video of a wrong-way chase to educate drivers on how to react during these potentially dangerous situations.

Jonathan Tease takes off after a 45-minute chase. Courtesy: Brown County Sheriff's Office

The story on the 40-mile chase through Brown and Outagamie counties was first reported by Action 2 News. That dash camera video was later chosen by the TV show "Live PD" as their Crime of the Week.

The Aug. 16 chase reached speeds of 100 mph as suspect Jonathan Tease drove into oncoming traffic. Tease crossed the median, drove into oncoming traffic and up an on-ramp before a deputy was able to stop him.

Not only did deputies have to deal with a fleeing driver, they had to worry about traffic that was not clearing the way for emergency vehicles.

That frustration is crystal clear in the dash cam video. A Brown County sheriff's lieutenant honks his horn. He wants a car in traffic to get out of his way.

"Come on! Get over!"

The car hits the brakes. Instead of moving to the right, the car goes left. Other drivers fail to pull over.

It takes a motorcyclist with plenty of room about 20 seconds to move right.

Action 2 News counted more than one dozen instances in the chase video in which drivers do not move over or yield to emergency vehicles. Law requires it.

"Probably every officer on any type of emergency call that they go more than a mile, they run into cars that are doing that," says Capt. Dan Sandberg, Brown County Sheriff's Office. "People aren't doing it intentionally but people are not paying attention when they're on the roadway."

The standard rule is to move right. Deputies and emergency vehicles are trained to stay left.

"Because it's so unpredictable, we don't know which way they're going to go," says Sandberg. "That's just too dangerous. Then you're basically zig-zagging in and out of traffic and cars don't know where to go."

Sandberg says the key is to get out of the way -- quickly and safely.

At a red light, move forward if you can safely do so. That makes room for officers to maneuver between lanes.

Keep your eyes on the road and your rear view mirrors.

"When you have speeds of 90 to 100 miles an hour, it's not hard for a squad car to basically almost be driving as fast as its siren is getting out to the audible to people," says Sandberg. "So that's why the visual is so important also."

Stay alert.

"A lot of people... they're literally looking at the end of their hood or the car in front of them. What you need to do, especially on those interstates and stuff, you need to be looking down range, looking down the highway a ways," says Sandberg.

Jonathan Tease is charged in Brown County with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Fleeing, and Obstructing an Officer. He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 5.