Deputies say driver ran over man on lawn intentionally

Deputies in Menominee County, Michigan, say a driver intentionally ran over a man in an attempted murder over a $140 debt.

Witnesses say Friday afternoon, Ryan Joseph Philipps and Devon Scott Barley, both 23, were arguing over the debt. They saw Philipps pull out of the driveway and drive his SUV on to the lawn and aimed for Barley.

Barley is in intensive care at a Green Bay hospital, where he's undergoing surgeries for what deputies say are "multiple traumatic wounds," a bruised lung, broken ribs and other injuries.

Menominee County deputies started a manhunt for Philipps, even using a drone to search possible hideouts.

He turned himself in at the Menominee County Jail Sunday night.

He's being held on $250,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says Philipps' SUV was recovered as evidence.