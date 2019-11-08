Deputies looking for owner of cows hit by vehicle in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of two cows that were hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

The immature Angus cows did not survive the crash.

The cows were hit on County Highway K near Knott Rd, north of Utica.

"While the driver of the vehicle is OK, unfortunately the cows did not survive," reads a post on the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with several farmers in the area, but were unable to match them up with the deceased cows. They're asking farmers to take another cattle count.

"We need to gather some information from the owner, and we would like to direct the owner to where they can retrieve their animals," reads the Facebook post.

If you believe these were your cows, call 920-236-7300.