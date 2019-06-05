Deputies: DJ works drunk at Kentucky high school's Project Graduation

A disc jockey at a Kentucky high school’s Project Graduation was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was drunk at the event, WKYT reported.

An arrest citation says Denis Ray Rhodes of Loveland, Ohio, was charged with drug and alcohol-related crimes during the event at Oldham County High School.

The Oldham County Sheriff's Office said it received several complaints from bystanders accusing Rhodes of being intoxicated around hundreds of students. Deputies said he was slurring his speech, staggering and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Deputies said Rhodes admitted to law enforcement he was drinking vodka during the event, and they found it in a sports drink bottle. He also possessed a marijuana vape device with residue inside.

Rhodes was charged with public intoxication, drinking in public and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Project Graduation is a program that provides adult-supervised, alcohol-free activities after students graduate.

Oldham County Schools released a statement, saying “It’s unfortunate that an individual hired by Project Graduation to perform at an event designed to be a safe, drug-free environment for students made such a poor decision.”

The school district also said law enforcement was already on hand to provide security.

