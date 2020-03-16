Dept. of Public Instruction waives mandated hour requirements for school districts

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Monday afternoon that the department will waive mandated hour requirements to any school districts who request it.

According to a release, districts will need to file a waiver, as is state law, however department officials say they will work to make sure it is an expedited process.

In addition, the DPI has asked Gov. Evers to temporarily suspend a part of the Wisconsin Administrative Code so districts are able to use one simplified form so it is granted right away.

Department officials add they're working on a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education regarding mandated assessments, and are also working with the state legislature and Gov. Evers about suspending state testing requirements this spring.