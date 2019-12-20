DOJ releases documents from Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murders

More than one year after Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents murdered, the state Department of Justice on Friday released more than 660 pages of police reports, witness interviews, evidence testing and more from the investigation. Friday's release also includes records from Barron and Douglas county authorities.

You'll recall Jayme was 13 when an intruder forced his way into her home, killed her parents, and forcibly took her to a house in Douglas County. She escaped the house 88 days later and ran for help.

Jake Patterson is serving life in prison.

The reports begin with statements from Barron County sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call on October 15, 2018, at 12:53 a.m. with screaming in the background. The location was determined by GPS coordinates from the 911 call, where deputies could hear "what sounded like a female screaming and possibly other voices or screams in the background."

When deputies arrived, the house was quiet with some lights in the windows. While one officer looked around the outside another went to the door and saw through the glass a man lying on his back with severe trauma to the side of his face.

Deputies arranged to breach the home with a ballistic shield for protection. They saw a shotgun shell on the floor and a chair that looked to have damage.

Another deputy searching the home found a cell phone on a hallway floor. There was shower curtain on the floor of the hallway, partially in the bathroom, and a shotgun shell outside the door. Inside the bathroom, he found a woman sitting in the bathtub, unresponsive. There was damage to the bathroom door and to a cabinet from the door being kicked in.

"Other than the shower curtain being pulled down, and the broken bathroom door, there did not seem to be any other signs of a struggle in the residence. Additionally, there were no obvious signs of anything missing..." one detective writes.

Officers found a total of three cell phones. That was their first indication there should be a third person in the house, and how they learned about the daughter, 13-year-old Jayme Closs. "By all accounts from her family or friends... she should have been home at the time. Therefore her and her whereabouts and safety were unknown," a Barron County detective wrote in his report.



Deputies realized they needed to look at their squad cars' dashcams and their own bodycams to see if they passed the murderer's vehicle on the way to the scene.

Autopsies confirmed both parents died from shotgun wounds to the head. There were no defensive wounds -- they never made physical contact with their killer.

Almost three months after their murders, their daughter emerged. She approached a woman walking her dog and asked for help. She described to investigators how she was held against her will by Jake Patterson and kept under a bed, pinned in by weights.

The investigators' reports say Jake Patterson attempted to make contact with Jayme Closs a month later while he was in jail. A routine mail search on February 11, 2019, found a letter written to Jayme with drawings in an envelope with two letters to his father and another relative.

Action 2 News is still reviewing the documents. We'll continue updating this report.

The home where James and Denise Closs were killed was eventually torn down.