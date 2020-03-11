Dept. of Defense: New travel restrictions for service members, DoD civilians, families for 60 days

New travel restrictions will be in place starting Friday for service members, Department of Defense civilians and families traveling to, from or through Level 3 locations.

The new restrictions comes as government officials try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement, made late Wednesday night, says the restriction includes all forms of travel, which includes Permanent Change of Station, Temporary Duty and government funded leave.

The Secretary of Defense says service secretaries and commanders may issue waivers to the policy as they see necessary.

In addition, for the next 60 days, officials say concurrent official travel to Level 2 locations for families of service members and civilian personnel is denied.

The department says that all DOD personnel who have traveled from, to or through Level 2 or 3 countries will require a 14-day self-monitoring at home after returning.

Officials say the policy will be reviewed before the end of the 60-day period to see if it will be modified or extended.