Dentistry from the Heart offers free oral check-ups

Dentistry from the Heart, a national non-profit organization, set up at Bellevue Family Dentistry on Saturday, to offer free dentistry services to those who my otherwise not be able to afford it.

“The last cleaning I was supposed to have was in December. I'm kind of delayed in getting that because I haven't found a new dentist,” said Yvonne Truckey of De Pere. She’s shopping around for a new dentist after hers retired.

Dentists in the Green Bay area teamed up to offer free cleanings, tooth extractions and cavity fillings.

“I just got a cleaning done today. I haven't had it done in years. It's nice that the dentist is offering it for low income to get work done that they don't normally do,” said Sarah Sarratt, of Townsend.

Organizers expect to help about 175 people. To keep people moving, patients first go into the triage trailer to find out what care they need.

“They take the X-Rays in there and they get them numb and the patient comes in here and we're able to put them right in the chair and get the treatment done,” said Candace Rabis, event coordinator.

Dentists say taking care of your teeth is crucial to your overall health.

“We know that gum disease has been linked to a lot of other systemic diseases in the body. So, being able to help patients just get back into wellness with their mouth and their whole body is just really important,” said Rabis.

But a lot of times, needed procedures can get very expensive if paying out of pocket.

“We have local oral surgeons that are here doing extractions. Those can vary in price from $160 to $500 depending on the severity. Fillings can range anywhere from $200 to $500.”

This is the fourth year Bellevue Family Dentistry hosted the free event.

