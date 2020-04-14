Denmark's Salm Partners confirms employees test positive for COVID-19

Salm Partners has confirmed multiple people employed at the company's Denmark, Wisconsin facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Company officials didn't provide an exact number of employees who tested positive to WBAY.

Keith Lindsey, the president and chief executive officer of Salm Partners, says company officials "took immediate steps to protect the health and safety of our partners."

Company officials add they worked with CDC guidelines, as well as the Brown County Health Department to find anyone in the work area who could be at risk, and those people have been sent home to self-quarantine on paid leave.

Lindsey went on to say they cleaned the affected work area, as well as shared spaces.

Officials say the company is continuously evaluating staffing needs, as well as on-site health and safety measures.

According to the company, temperature checks are being done for everyone entering the facility, and onsite employees are required to wear face masks or shields.

In addition, the company has programs to appreciate their partners, which includes a $200/month bonus, as well as a $3/hour premium during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Brown County officials said the increases of COVID-19 within the county is due to community spread at a facility, but did not say which facility it was.

However, Salm Partners sent a release to WBAY saying employees at the Denmark facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED Wisconsin reports 3,555 COVID-19 cases, Brown County links outbreak to facility

Lindsey went on to say the food supply is critical, just like health care and pharmaceutical providers, to the entire country, and that there are no known indications that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food.

In the release, Lindsey said the company is actively monitoring the situation to make sure they're operating in the safest manner possible.