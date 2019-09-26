Denmark students on the "fast" track

A new class at Denmark High School will culminate with students on the racetrack at Road America next spring as The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay continues to expand its educational outreach.

A dozen students at the high school are in a new class this year, and all smiles,-thanks to a donated race car from The Automobile Gallery.

"The Gallery's involvement really is one of our core missions is education, taking the automobile as the platform and then growing from there, and what these kids can do," says Mike Borlee, The Automobile Gallery board member.

As part of the Formula USA Student program, the students will use a Formula 1 car to create one of their own from the ground up.

"It gives them the full process of going from thinking of the idea, designing it and then building it. This is going to replicate what they do after they leave here," says Denmark Tech Ed teacher Kory Fredrikson.

Along with the car, The Automobile Gallery's educational grant program is presenting the school with a check for $2,800 to jump-start fundraising efforts to buy parts and materials.

Students with interests in architecture, design and engineering say they never dreamed of being able to take a class like this.

"I'm glad I got the opportunity to be in it. It's a great class. You get to learn a lot of things about it. It's already taught me so much and we're only a month in the class," says Madison Gorczany-Whipp, a Denmark senior.

"I think it's a great insight into the steps of engineering and how they do their day-to-day basis," says Denmark senior Ben Klaubauf.

Assisting the students once a week with project management direction are two professional engineers.

"We like to think that these kids have a step ahead of maybe some of the other kids that don't do something like this or their schools don't do something like this," says Michael Jossart, an engineer with Tenneco Manitowoc.

But thanks to The Automobile Gallery, more and more schools are, and next spring roughly a dozen schools in Northeast Wisconsin will race their cars and compete at Road America.