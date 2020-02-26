Denmark students leading the country in collecting jeans for teens

A national, month-long campaign to collect jeans for homeless teens is down to its final days.

And right now, two Denmark High School seniors are leading the country in the "Teens for Jeans" program.

Denmark seniors Madison DeGrand and Sarah Goral are making the rounds in their community, entering businesses like Main Street Market and coming out with bags of jeans.

"When this opportunity came about and we knew that we're going to see the effects of actually delivering the pants to places, it just went off in my head like this is a no-brainer, I have to help," says Goral.

When a teacher assigned a project to help the community, Goral and DeGrand came across the "Teens for Jeans" campaign sponsored by DoSomething.org and Aeropostale during the month of February.

"They talk about how over half the homeless people are under the age of 18 and that's just insane to think kids our age don't get to go to school, don't get to have a roof over their heads and jeans that they can wear every day," says Goral.

So the girls got busy, placing posters and collection boxes throughout Denmark.

"We have boxes in the high school front entrance, the new atrium, Main Street Market, Denmark State Bank and All Saints Church," says DeGrand.

So far, the two students have collected nearly 500 jeans and 200 pairs of pants.

"All the jeans specifically are going to Aeropostale, which they will sent out to nationwide homeless shelters and because they're not collecting pants, any other pants that we find Sarah and I are going to personally bring to Green Bay's homeless shelters," says DeGrand.

The school that collects the most jeans will receive a $10,000 grant, and with just a few days to go, DeGrand and Goral are number one in the country.