Denmark Set for ISC World Tournament

It's considered the Super Bowl of men's fastpitch softball, and over the next week, teams and players from around the world will square off in Denmark.

For the first time since 2008, the ISC World Tournament will be played on Wisconsin soil, and for the host team, the Circle Tap Dukes, the anticipation is building.

"Oh it's going to be exciting stuff, there's a total of 52 teams going to be here starting tomorrow through the following Saturday, 124 games between here and in Denmark so it's going to be great stuff," says Darren Derricks, Circle Tap Owner.

On the field at Circle Tap, and two in Denmark, players representing 12 countries, including Australia, will play on teams from the U.S., Canada and Argentina.

"Pretty much all the best players from all over the world coming into Wisconsin for this tournament, so yeah, this is the place to be really," says player James Purcell from Australia.

Preparing to host the world tourney dates back well over a year.

"We had to redo the whole fence to make it higher, because it's supposed to be 250 feet and we're a little short but with elevated the fence it's 270, new scoreboard up, then we had to rent a bunch of bleachers, bringing them all in and brought tents in, underground dugouts, put the new patio deck for VIPs, so it's been a lot of stuff but just ready to get it started," says Derricks.

With more than 25,000 fans expected throughout the week, Derricks says the economic impact on Denmark will be tremendous, and the community is well aware.

"There's over 500 people working for the 10 days straight so Denmark has got behind this 100-percent, they've been a huge help," says Derricks.

Admission to see the action is $10 a day, or $40 for the week.

The hometown Dukes are currently ranked 4th in the world, but every team has dreams of winning the title.

"Lot of young guys that are coming in and gonna try and put it to the big name teams and try and upset some guys and see how deep we can go in the week," says Purcell.