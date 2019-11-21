Demolition of former Fond du Lac convent to move forward

A Fond du Lac County judge has approved a motion to dismiss a case holding up the demolition of a former convent.

The motion to dismiss the restraining order involves the former Convent of the Holy Nativity in Fond du Lac. It was granted by Judge Robert Wirtz on Wednesday.

A fire ripped through the vacant convent back in 2015 and not much has been done to the building since then.

The city filed a raze or repair order back in 2015, deeming the facility unsafe.

The owner of the building, George Pan-Andreas who runs the business 1033 North 7th Street out of California, says he planned to repair and renovate the facility, but little has been done at the site.

In August of 2018, the city of Fond du Lac hired a company to begin the process of demolition. A short time later, Pan-Andreas filed the restraining order to prevent the building from being torn down.

That restraining order was dismissed yesterday in court. While the order was dismissed, nothing will happen to the building until the order is signed.

