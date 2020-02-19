Democrats won’t commit to same-day release of Nevada results

Democrats won’t commit to releasing the unofficial results of Saturday’s Nevada caucuses on the day as the vote, as they emphasize accuracy over speed in the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the Iowa caucuses.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez tells The Associated Press that several factors, including early voting and potentially high turnout, could affect tabulation and timing of results.

Nevada Democrats are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened in Iowa earlier this month.

The state party will be using trusted commercial tech tools, but election experts have warned that deploying any technology so late in the process increases risks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.