Democrats postpone national convention in Milwaukee due to coronavirus

This summer's 2020 Democratic National Convention to choose a nominee for U.S. president is being pushed back.

The national convention committee announced the event will be held during the week of August 17.

The committee did not announce specific dates.

Democrats were scheduled to convene in Milwaukee on July 13-16. The convention is expected to draw thousands of delegates to the city, which has by far the highest rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmones said in a written statement, "In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention."

Solmones told the Journal Sentinel the week in August was chosen after consulting with the Fiserv Forum, hotels and other venues.

"The city of Milwaukee welcomed our convention team with open arms over a year ago when our convention planning first kicked off. We remain inspired by the people who live and work here, and we remain committed to hosting this historic moment in their hometown," his statement reads.

Democrats originally scheduled their convention ahead of the Summer Olympics. But the international games have been postponed until 2021, opening several weeks on the summer television calendar if they could logistically manage a delay.

Tradition dictates that Democrats, as the party out of power, hold their convention first.

Republicans are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled, but party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could upend GOP plans. Republicans plan to gather Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wednesday, prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he thinks his party’s nominating convention would have to be pushed back into August because of the coronavirus threat.

“It’s going to depend on what kind of action is taken between now and the middle of the summer to change this curve,” Biden said in an interview with ABC late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

"You just have to be prepared for the alternative, and the alternative — we don't know what it's going to be," Biden said.

Neither Democratic nor Republican leaders want to sacrifice the boost that can result from an enthusiastic convention gathering.

President Donald Trump thrives on big rallies and has obviously missed that part of his routine amid the coronavirus outbreak, reluctantly turning the Rose Garden and the White House briefing room into substitutes.

A traditional convention, with a nationally televised nomination acceptance speech, could be even more critical for Biden, who has been relegated recently to remote television interviews from his Delaware home, unable to draw the kind of spotlight that a sitting president commands.

America First Action PAC, a Republican super political action committee backing Trump's reelection, announced a $10 million ad buy that will start in mid-April and continue throughout May in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The digital, television and direct mail investment is the PAC's first spending against Biden, and it comes in key markets in the three states that provided Trump with his Electoral College margin in 2016.

Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, responded by adding $1 million to existing ad buys in that crucial trio of states.

___

Associated Press writer Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.