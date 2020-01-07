Democrats give update on convention planning for DNC in Milwaukee

The Democratic National Committee held a reception Tuesday ahead of the 2020 convention in Milwaukee.

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes appeared with DNC officials at Fiserv Forum.

"From my vantage point as Governor, we need to make sure we tell a good story about Wisconsin," said Evers. "It's a great place to live and work, it's a great place that values diversity-- even though we struggle with that -- but the valuing is still there."

The purpose of Tuesday's event is to update the media on planning for July's DNC in Milwaukee. That's when democrats will choose nominees for President and Vice President. Democrats will also adopt the party platform at the convention.

The 2020 DNC is scheduled for July 13-16 at Fiserv Forum. The convention is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors to the Milwaukee area and media from around the world.

"The convention we're building is less about spectacle, and more about substance," says DNC Convention CEO Joe Solmonese. "When we bring the eyes of the world to Wisconsin, we're going to remind the American people what Democrats stand for--from affordable health care to higher wages to common sense gun reform."

In 2016, Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton was criticized for not campaigning in Wisconsin in the lead up to the election.

In 2020, Democrats are embracing the Badger State as a battleground.

"I fully believe that Wisconsin will be the state that elects the new president of the United States. And it was key last time, and it will be key this time," says Evers.

DNC officials say turnout to the 2016 convention was the lowest in 20 years. They hope to get a boost in Milwaukee.