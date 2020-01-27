Democratic Gov. Evers won't be in Capitol for Pence visit

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers won't be in his office when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to give a speech just a few feet away in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

The event Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin is believed to mark the first time a sitting vice president or president has appeared inside the 103-year-old building.

Pence is scheduled to give a speech at an event celebrating Wisconsin's school choice program.

It is on the same floor and just around the corner from Evers' office, but the governor said Monday that he won't be there.