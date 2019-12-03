Delta flight returns to Appleton International Airport after report of smoke

A flight returned to Appleton International Airport shortly after take off Tuesday after a report of smoke on the plane.

Appleton International Airport says the Delta SkyWest flight was headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

FlightAware shows the plane left Gate 3 at ATW at 6:43 a.m. It returned to ATW at 7:09 a.m.

The plane landed safely at the gate, according to ATW spokesperson Pat Tracey. He was not aware of any injuries to passengers.

Tracey did not know the cause of the smoke. He referred us to Delta for more information.

Passengers were being re-booked on other flights.