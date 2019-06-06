Dehumidifier catches fire in Kaukauna home

A dehumidifier is blamed for a fire that damaged a home in Kaukauna Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to 894 Gertrude Street and found smoke coming from the basement door and windows.

The Kaukauna Fire Department found a dehumidifier in flames in the basement. They quickly extinguished the fire.

It's unclear if the dehumidifier was on the list of recalled units that are known to cause fires. Kaukauna Fire says the unit was so damaged that they were unable to determine a make and serial number.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. They escaped with their pet dog. No one was hurt.

The basement sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

The damage cost is estimated at $5,000.

Action 2 News has been reporting for three years on recalls of dehumidifiers. The recalled units can overheat and catch fire. They're responsible for hundreds of fires and millions of dollars in damage.

It's a good reminder to check your unit. Here's where to find serial numbers, makes and models of recalled dehumidifiers:

Gree Reannounces Dehumidifier Recall

Dehumidifiers Made by Midea Recalled